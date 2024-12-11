Coach Mike Budenholzer stated that Durant (ankle) logged "90% participation" in Wednesday's practice, Dana Scott of AZ Central reports. His next opportunity to take the court comes Friday versus Utah.
Durant approaching full practice bodes well for an imminent return. The 36-year-old has been sidelined for Phoenix's last three contests -- all of which have been losses -- after spraining his left ankle in a Dec. 3 victory over San Antonio.
