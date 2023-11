Durant (foot) will be a game-time decision Sunday against New York, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant is dealing with right foot soreness, which caused him to miss his first game of the season Friday against Memphis. Durant will test his foot in pregame warm-ups prior to his status being determined. Grayson Allen (illness) joins Bradley Beal (back) as inactive Sunday, so Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop could be busy if Durant is unable to suit up.