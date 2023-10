Durant (rest) will suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all rested during Tuesday's exhibition game, but they'll be back in action for Thursday's matchup. However, Durant saw limited minutes during Sunday's preseason opener, so it's possible his playing time is monitored once again with the regular-season opener just under two weeks away.