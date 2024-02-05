Durant ended with 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 victory over Washington.

Durant spent limited time on the court due to the blowout nature of Sunday's game, but still ended as one of four Suns in double figures in scoring while connecting on a trio of threes and notching a team-high-tying pair of steals. Durant played in a season-low minute total, just the second time this year he has played in less than 30 minutes. In both of those games, which were blowout wins, Durant still finished with at least 18 points, three rebounds and three assists.