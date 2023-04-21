Durant closed Thursday's 129-124 victory over the Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 28 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 41 minutes.

Durant needed just 15 shots to score 28 points, finishing second on the team behind Devin Booker (45). The veteran superstar is now averaging 26.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks with 51/28/96 shooting spilts over his first three postseason games with Phoenix. As long as Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee) remain sidelined, Durant and Booker should garner favorable matchups during Saturday's Game 4.