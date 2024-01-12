Durant had 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-109 victory over the Lakers.

The veteran forward took a back seat to Bradley Beal (37 points and eight made threes) and Devin Booker (31 points) on the offensive end, but Durant compensated by tying his season high in steals. After missing the first three games of January with a hamstring injury, Durant has averaged 23.7 points, 7.3 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in three games since returning to the lineup.