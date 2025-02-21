Durant amassed 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 loss to the Spurs.

The 36-year-old forward missed three games earlier in February with an ankle issue, but Durant has been his usual productive self since returning. Over three contests sandwiched around the All-Star break, he's averaged 31.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting an eye-popping 67.9 percent from the floor and 53.3 percent from beyond the arc.