Durant (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Durant missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury and was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup. However, he's been cleared to return after participating in pregame warmups. He's averaged 24.6 points, 8.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds in 39.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances, but it's unclear whether he'll face any restrictions against Memphis.