Durant chipped in 41 points (14-27 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-12 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-106 victory over the Pistons.

The Suns needed Durant to step his game up following the injuries of Devin Booker (calf) and Bradley Beal (back), with the latter yet to make his season debut, and as is often the case with him, Durant responded when needed. The 41 points represented a season-high mark for Durant, who has enjoyed a very high usage rate as the Suns' primary scorer and ball handler, and while that will change once one of Booker or Beal -- or both -- returns, his role as a scoring machine won't. He has scored at least 26 points in six games in a row while topping the 30-point plateau in the last two.