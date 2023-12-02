Durant closed with 30 points (8-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-13 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Nuggets.

On paper, Durant had another strong showing with his 11th 30-point performance of the campaign. However, the star forward -- and one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen -- didn't make a single field goal in the second half and failed to convert several good looks in the fourth quarter when the Suns were pushing for a comeback. Durant is not expected to be fazed by one rough stretch, however, and fantasy managers should trust him to bounce back moving forward.