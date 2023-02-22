Durant (knee) could make his Suns debut during Sunday's game against the Bucks, ESPN.com reports.

It was reported before the break that Durant was hoping to return soon after the festivities, and that may be as early as Sunday. Once Durant is available, he'll presumably be on a minutes limit after last playing Jan. 8. His debut will presumably push Josh Okogie out of the starting five. It remains to be seen how Durant's presence affects the offense, but he should still be an elite fantasy asset. In his 36.0 minutes per game this season, Durant has averaged 29.7 points on 56/38/93 shooting, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks.