Durant is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to an ankle sprain, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Durant played a season-high 46 minutes during Monday's 121-119 loss to the Trail Blazers and finished with 27 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal. It appears he's come out worse for wear with an ankle sprain, and it appears severe enough for him that he's unlikely to take the floor Wednesday. Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale would stand to see more playing time if Durant is indeed ruled out.