Durant (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. Durant has already been ruled out for Wednesday's contest.

After missing the closing leg of the Suns' back-to-back set Sunday with right hamstring soreness, he was designated as out on PHoenix's initial injury report Wednesday. While it doesn't seem like the injury should keep him out long-term, his day-to-day tag certainly puts Durant's availability in question for Friday's game against Miami.