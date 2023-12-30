Durant accumulated 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 133-119 victory over the Hornets.

Durant delivered double-digit assists for the second straight game, leading the Suns to a relatively comfortable win. He has recorded a combined 27 assists in the past two games, a nice bonus for anyone lucky enough to have him on their roster. He is the seventh-ranked player in nine-category leagues this season, averaging 29.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.9 combined steals and blocks. Barring an injury, Durant should remain a solid first-round asset moving forward.