Durant (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Durant was a late addition to the injury report and will ultimately miss his first game of the season due to right foot soreness. The MVP candidate's next chance to suit up will come Sunday in New York. In Durant's absence, Devin Booker, Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon should handle increased playmaking duties, while Keita Bates-Diop and Nassir Little could see more minutes in the frontcourt.