Durant finished Monday's 115-113 victory over the Bulls with 43 points (16-32 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes.

Durant had a muted performance in the first half, scoring just 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting while missing all six of his attempts from three-point range. However, the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week came alive after halftime, going 12-of-19 following the break en route to 30 points. He saved his most impactful moment for last, knocking down the game-winning 17-footer with 1.6 seconds remaining despite having to adjust the shot to avoid the reach of multiple Chicago defenders. Durant's big second half helped him post his second straight 40-point game, the first time he has reached that mark in consecutive contests this season.