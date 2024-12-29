Durant provided 31 points (10-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-105 loss to Golden State.

Durant finished Saturday's contest as the Suns' leading scorer and finished second in that category overall behind the Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga (34). Durant struggled from beyond the arc, but he made up for it at the charity stripe as he connected on 10 free-throw attempts for the fourth time this season. Since returning from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, Durant has averaged 30.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over 36.3 minutes per game.