Durant produced 27 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the Nets.

Durant missed Phoenix's prior two games due to an ankle injury, but the brief time off didn't seem to create any rust. The superstar forward shot well from the field and the charity stripe while finishing second on the Suns with 27 points. After being held to 18 points in a season-opening win against the Warriors, Durant has posted at least 25 points in 19 straight contests since. He ranks fourth in the NBA with 30.8 points per game.