Durant had 28 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-105 loss to the Kings.

The Suns had no way to compete with the Kings and the game was pretty much over by the time the fourth quarter started, but Durant never backed down and delivered a solid stat line across the board. Durant has entrenched himself as Phoenix's main offensive threat ahead of Devin Booker, and he's averaging 30.2 points per game over his last 10 appearances. In other words, this means his numbers have not taken a hit despite sharing the court with another high-usage player in Booker, who has had to adjust in order to accommodate Durant into the offensive scheme.