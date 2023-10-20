Durant tallied 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Thursday's 123-100 preseason win over the Lakers.

Durant led the Suns in scoring during Thursday's victory despite playing the fewest minutes of any starter. The superstar forward put in his last preseason work before the regular season starts on Oct. 24. Durant will certainly see his minutes ramp up but could receive a slightly reduced workload if the Suns opt to somewhat rest his legs in order to keep him healthy for the playoffs.