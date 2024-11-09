Durant ended with 26 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-113 victory over the Mavericks.

Durant was extremely efficient Friday and carried the Suns to a tight win over the reigning Western Conference champions. Even though Durant is not getting any younger, he's becoming an even more efficient scorer option for the Suns. He's recorded at least 25 points in seven of his nine appearances this season while shooting an impressive 55.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep.