Durant amassed 31 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 133-115 win over the Timberwolves.
Durant missed just four shots from the field Wednesday, and he benefited from the return of Devin Booker, which shifted the defense's focus to other players outside of him. Durant has been excellent for the Suns so far, playing in every game and reaching the 30-point mark in four of his last six appearances.
