Durant contributed 27 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Durant was coming off a struggling shooting display against the Nuggets on Friday, but he bounced back less than 24 hours after that loss and delivered an excellent display in an easy win for the Suns. Durant is one of the most consistent scorers in the league, and an off night will not affect his fantasy upside, as he remains one of the best offensive weapons in the league. The numbers back that up, as Durant is averaging 32.4 points per game over his last 10 appearances.