Durant produced 42 points (17-29 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 123-112 victory over the Cavaliers.

The future Hall of Famer led all scorers on the night as he produced his best offensive performance since he poured in 43 points against the Pistons on Dec. 21. Durant has scored more than 20 points in nine of 11 games in March, averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 boards, 4.8 assists, 3.1 threes and 0.9 blocks on the month while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 47.9 percent from long distance.