Durant (knee) tallied 23 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes Wednesday in the Suns' 106-91 win over the Hornets.

Though he was on a minutes limit in his Phoenix debut while playing for the first time since Jan. 8 following his recovery from a sprained right knee, Durant had little trouble fitting in with his new team. He feasted on the Hornets, hitting a barrage of mid-range shots and adding a couple of three-point buckets en route to an efficient scoring performance during his time on the court. According to Shane Young of Forbes.com, head coach Monty Williams said after the game that Durant will remain on an unspecified minutes restriction for at least the next week, but that shouldn't deter fantasy managers from activating him if they haven't already.