Durant (ankle) is expected to miss at least one week of action, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday.

This is a tough blow for Phoenix, with Charania noting that the team is 1.5 games out of a Play-In spot with the toughest scheduling remaining. Based on this timetable, Durant will miss Phoenix's three-game road trip at a minimum, putting a potential return against Golden State on April 8 on the table. With Durant out, a number of players could be asked to step up including Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and also Bradley Beal (hamstring), if he can get the green light to return.