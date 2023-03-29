Durant (ankle) is expected to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reports.

While Durant is being listed as questionable on the injury report, he's fully expected to play, so managers in season-long settings should plan on having him active Wednesday. He'll likely have his minutes monitored in his first game back from a 10-game absence, but even with minutes in the 20s, KD is capable of offering up a useful stat line. His return will likely result in Torrey Craig returning to the second unit and Deandre Ayton's usage will dip.