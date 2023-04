Durant is likely to sit out Friday's game versus the Lakers due to rest, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After logging 41 minutes in the first leg of Phoenix's back-to-back, Durant likely won't suit up Friday. The Suns are locked into the fourth seed in the Western Conference, so they have no need to play their star players. Torrey Craig and Ish Wainright are candidates to see extended minutes in his expected absence.