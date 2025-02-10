Durant (ankle) said Monday that he anticipates returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant has missed the past three games while tending to a left ankle sprain, but he took the court for practice Monday and appears to be trending toward playing Tuesday. His name popped up in the rumor mill leading up last week's trade deadline while teams such as Golden State and Miami reportedly made inquiries, but the Suns stood pat at the deadline and will move forward with Durant. Royce O'Neale, Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen (knee) have been seeing extended minutes of late and will likely be the primary losers from a playing-time standpoint if Durant returns to action Tuesday.