Durant (hamstring) played 36 minutes in Sunday's 121-115 loss to the Grizzlies, finishing with 23 points (11-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block.

Though head coach Frank Vogel told Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic prior to Sunday's contest that Durant would be on a playing-time restriction, the veteran forward finished roughly in line with his season-long average of 37.1 minutes per game in his return from a three-game absence due to the hamstring strain. Durant turned in a relatively standard line and didn't appear to be hampered by the hamstring during his time on the court, though the Suns could nonetheless exercise caution with the 35-year-old and hold him out for the second leg of the back-to-back set Monday versus the Clippers. The Suns have yet to formally clarify Durant's status for that game.