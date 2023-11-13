Durant tallied 28 points (7-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's 111-99 loss to the Thunder.

Durant's shooting accuracy from the field was a little beneath his usual standard, but he made up for it by the perfect showing from the free-throw line on heavy volume while also converting at a strong clip from three-point land. The Suns have limped to a 4-6 start to the season, but the team has yet to play a game with all of Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker (calf). Booker was listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday and could be ready to return from a five-game absence Wednesday against the Timberwolves, at which point the Suns could be ready to start their charge up the Western Conference standings in earnest. Booker's imminent return may translate into a small downturn in Durant's scoring and playmaking opportunities, however; Durant is averaging 30.0 points and 4.6 assists through Phoenix's first 10 games.