Durant supplied 23 points (8-19 FG, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 125-100 loss to the Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Durant led an anemic Suns offense in this game, but his efforts were not enough to lead Phoenix to a decisive Game 7. Durant was healthy during the entire playoff run, and there's no question that was positive given all the injury woes that plagued him throughout the campaign, but he couldn't carry the Suns to a title, which was the main reason Phoenix acquired him before the trade deadline in the first place. Durant ends the playoffs with averages of 29.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 42.3 minutes per game in 11 postseason appearances.