Durant contributed 27 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal in 45 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Durant took a few minutes to get going, which was to be expected considering the limited amount of time the Suns have played as a complete team. Durant acclimated quickly, beginning with a flurry of mid-range shots before extending out to the perimeter in the second half. Despite coming up short, Durant's result is an encouraging sign that the team is finally beginning to gel. The trio of Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker should improve as a group once they establish a consistent rhythm on offense.