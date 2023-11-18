Durant posted 38 points (15-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 131-128 win over the Jazz.

Durant hasn't posted a double-double since Oct. 26, but he came close to that mark Friday while also nearly posting a triple-double. Even if he's fallen just short of the double-double marker on several occasions, he's remained a solid contributor in multiple areas. Durant has topped 30 points in five of his last seven appearances and has averaged 33.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 36.6 minutes per game during that time.