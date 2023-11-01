Durant chipped in 26 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 loss to the Spurs.

Durant surpassed the 25-point mark for the third game in a row and continues to operate as the Suns' main scoring threat, though he has had to embrace a bigger responsibility in the playmaking department with both Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (foot) out. That should be the case going forward, and with his two All-Star teammates sidelined, Durant should remain Phoenix's go-to player on offense and with an extreme high floor.