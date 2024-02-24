Durant registered 28 points (10-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 114-110 loss to Houston.

Durant made history Friday and climbed to ninth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list, but his efforts were not enough to lift the Suns to victory in this Western Conference battle. Durant has scored at least 20 points in seven games in a row, a span in which he's averaging 26.7 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the field. Even though he has to share the ball and the scoring load with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal (hamstring) when the latter is available, Durant hasn't suffered a sizable dip in his fantasy numbers compared to recent years.