Durant (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round versus the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Durant took part in practice Wednesday, foreshadowing his return to the floor after sitting out the final two games of the regular season. Durant has logged 33-plus minutes in each of his final four appearances for the Suns, so he shouldn't have any restrictions as the Phoenix begins its postseason run.