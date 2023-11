Durant (foot) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday after missing the previous two games with a right foot contusion. The superstar forward shouldn't have any limitations. However, Grayson Allen (illness) remains out, so Keita Bates-Diop or Josh Okogie will stick in the starting lineup next to Durant, Devin Booker, Eric Gordon and Jusuf Nurkic.