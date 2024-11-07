Durant accumulated 32 points (13-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 victory over the Heat.

Durant notched his fifth 30-point performance in eight games this season, implying that, even at age 37, he's still one of the NBA's top scoring threats. His 32 points marked a game high, though he did also log the most turnovers in the game. Durant has been on a heater to start the season, logging 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks per game on 55/42/81 shooting splits.