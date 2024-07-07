Durant is dealing with a minor calf strain and has yet to participate in Team USA's training camp, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Sunday.
The U.S. Olympic team began practicing Saturday with Durant watching from the sidelines as he tends to a minor calf strain. The 35-year-old's absence is considered precautionary, but the issue is still worth monitoring with the Olympic Games just a few weeks away.
More News
-
Suns' Kevin Durant: Plays well in Game 4 loss•
-
Suns' Kevin Durant: Puts up 25 points in loss Friday•
-
Suns' Kevin Durant: Leads offense in playoff loss•
-
Suns' Kevin Durant: Posts team-high 28 points•
-
Suns' Kevin Durant: Scores team-high 21 points•
-
Suns' Kevin Durant: Poor shooting display Sunday•