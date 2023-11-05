Durant closed Saturday's 112-100 loss to the 76ers with 31 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-14 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes. He also had five turnovers.

Durant was the only Suns player to exceed 13 points on Saturday. Durant's production has been impervious to the absences of Devin Booker (foot) and Bradley Beal (back), but Phoenix is on a three-game losing streak, and the heavy burden is likely beginning to tax Durant. Despite facilitating normally being a quality secondary skill, Durant has compiled an 11:13 AST:TO ratio over the last three games.