Durant registered 35 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Raptors.

Durant mainly focused on scoring and thrived once again, hitting the 35-point mark for a second straight contest and reaching the 30-point mark for the third time across his last four outings. Durant has seen his scoring averages dip slightly compared to his previous two seasons, though that can be related to the fact he's sharing the court with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal this season. Either way, he's having another elite year on the offensive end of the court. He's averaging 28.0 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field in 2023-24.