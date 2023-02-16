Durant (knee), who is out Thursday against the Clippers, said that he hopes to return soon after the All-Star break, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Durant has missed over a month due to a right knee injury that he sustained Jan. 8, but he practiced Monday after being traded to Phoenix ahead of last week's trade deadline. The Suns were impressed with Durant's practice performance, as he wasn't wearing a brace and drove to the basket during a 1-on-1 session against an assistant coach. Phoenix returns to play against the Thunder on Feb. 24, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Durant with a minutes restriction once he's cleared for game action.