Durant provided 35 points (14-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 129-120 loss to Atlanta.
Durant's 5-for-9 shooting from deep matched his second-largest three-point volume of the season while representing his second game with five-plus made threes this season. His versatility was on display as well, with Friday being his 10th game with at least eight assists this year.
