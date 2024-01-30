Durant registered 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 118-105 win over the Heat.

While he's allowed Devin Booker to take center stage on offense over the last week, Durant is still delivering strong fantasy performances. Since returning from a hamstring injury that cost him three games in early January, the 35-year-old forward is averaging 24.6 points, 6.8 boards, 4.9 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals through 12 contests while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.