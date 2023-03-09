Durant was wearing a boot after being scratched from Wednesday's game against the Thunder with a left ankle sprain, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant sustained the injury during pre-game warmups but managed to finish his routine before being ruled out for the contest. On top of wearing a walking boot post-game, Durant is set to undergo further examination Thursday, which is certainly a discouraging sign. Fantasy managers should check back in for a status update sometime Thursday.