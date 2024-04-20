Durant ended with 31 points (11-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 120-95 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Durant led all Suns players in scoring and free throws made while hauling in a team-best rebound total and connecting on a pair of threes to pace Phoenix offensively in a Game 1 loss in the first round of the playoffs. Durant posted his first 30-point outing since last doing so April 3 during the regular season, notching at least 20 points and five boards in three of his final seven regular-season outings.