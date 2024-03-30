Durant contributed 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 128-103 loss to Oklahoma City.

Durant was the only player who delivered a solid performance for the Suns on Friday, leading the team in scoring despite the fact that Phoenix lost by 25 points. Durant continues to rise to the occasion every time the Suns need him, and the star forward is averaging 23.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.