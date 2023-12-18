Durant finished Sunday's 112-108 win over the Wizards with 28 points (11-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes.

Durant posted another solid number in his second game back from a two-game absence. The All-Star also matched his best three-point performance of the season with four drilled shots from downtown. Durant had seven consecutive games with 30-plus points before his absence, and it's only a matter of time before he'll be back at that level again.