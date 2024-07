Durant (calf) is unlikely to play for Team USA against Serbia on July 28, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports

Durant missed every single exhibition for Team USA during their preseason showcase, and it sounds like they will continue to exercise caution during the Olympic opener. Team USA's deadline to turn in their roster is Saturday, but coach Steve Kerr has no intention of replacing Durant. It's likely Durant's earliest appearance will be July 31 against South Sudan.